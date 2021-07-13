Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.40 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.26.

Shares of TSE CIA traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.05. 351,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.23. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

