Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 104.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

