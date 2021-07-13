Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $756.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charter benefits from growth in Internet and mobile revenues as well as an expanding user base. The company continues to witness strong spike in Internet usage due to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning wave. Charter’s expanding mobile-subscriber base is also a key catalyst. The company’s broadband service has gained traction among SMBs and enterprises. However, Charter persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from streamers like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video. Moreover, due to rising job cuts, cord cutting and subscription dues are expected to shoot up, which doesn’t bode well for Charter’s top line. Additionally, Charter has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares of Charter have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.00.

Charter Communications stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $718.17. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $698.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a one year low of $525.87 and a one year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.