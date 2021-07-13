Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

CHW traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$13.89. The company has a market cap of C$210.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.19.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,293.96.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

