Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
CHW traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$13.89. The company has a market cap of C$210.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.19.
In other news, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,293.96.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
