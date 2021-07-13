Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. 345,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.