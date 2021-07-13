Chrono.tech Price Hits $17.24 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $131,634.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $17.24 or 0.00052763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

