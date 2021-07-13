CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 54.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 32,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 231.74, a PEG ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

