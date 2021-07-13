CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $55,000 Investment in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zomedica by 125.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zomedica by 100.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock worth $3,267,173. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

