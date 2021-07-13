CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,069 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

