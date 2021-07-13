CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,986 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

