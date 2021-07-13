CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -461.27 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

