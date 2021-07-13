Cigna (NYSE:CI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $235.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

