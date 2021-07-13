Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

CINF stock opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

