Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

