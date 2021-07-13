Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Bank by 214.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. National Bank’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

