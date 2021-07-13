Citigroup Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $583,720. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

