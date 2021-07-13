Citigroup Inc. Sells 550,891 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,434,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

