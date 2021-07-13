Citigroup Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to Neutral

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.75. 20,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,998. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $280.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

