Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

