Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Citrix Systems worth $1,488,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

