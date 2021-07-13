Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

