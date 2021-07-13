Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,701,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.64. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

