Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Farmland Partners worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.44 million, a PE ratio of 415.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

