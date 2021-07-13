Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Malibu Boats worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,490,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.40. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

