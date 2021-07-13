Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,357,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,191,787 shares of company stock valued at $72,338,348 and have sold 598,072 shares valued at $36,262,736. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.