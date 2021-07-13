Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.18

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $866.92 million, a PE ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.