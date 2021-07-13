Clifford B. Fleet Sells 125,000 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00.

XXII traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,923. The company has a market capitalization of $555.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

