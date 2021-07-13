Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -255.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $111.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,253 shares of company stock valued at $95,132,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

