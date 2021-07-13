CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) Insider Julie Winkler Sells 3,500 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00.
CME traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.43. 1,199,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,912. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.
CME Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.