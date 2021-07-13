CNB Financial Co. (NYSE:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Purchases 4,600 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NYSE:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00.

CCNE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,912. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

