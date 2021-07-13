Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

CGNT opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

