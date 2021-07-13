Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $23.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $810.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,823,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.