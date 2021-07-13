Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $23.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $810.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,823,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
