Community Health Systems’ (CYH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,125,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

