Comparing CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMC Materials and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.95 $142.83 million $7.47 20.16 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.64 $84.72 million N/A N/A

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CMC Materials and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 2 2 5 0 2.33 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

CMC Materials presently has a consensus target price of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given CMC Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -4.16% 20.99% 9.23% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.97% 12.04% 7.08%

Volatility and Risk

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CMC Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CMC Materials pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CMC Materials has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

CMC Materials beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

