Comparing TFI International (NYSE:TFII) & BEST (NYSE:BEST)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and BEST (NYSE:BEST) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get TFI International alerts:

This table compares TFI International and BEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52% BEST -5.86% -87.55% -9.07%

49.7% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFI International and BEST’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $3.78 billion 2.25 $275.67 million $3.30 27.76 BEST $4.60 billion 0.12 -$310.43 million ($0.67) -2.09

TFI International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BEST. BEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TFI International and BEST, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 2 11 0 2.85 BEST 0 1 1 0 2.50

TFI International presently has a consensus target price of $95.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. BEST has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 239.29%. Given BEST’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BEST is more favorable than TFI International.

Volatility and Risk

TFI International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEST has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFI International beats BEST on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About BEST

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. It offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, express delivery, freight, and other services for multinational and corporate customers, as well as small and medium enterprises. The company also provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. In addition, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as B2C services, such as parcel pick-up and drop-off, and bill payment services. Further, BEST Inc. provides various value-added services, including customized financial services, including fleet and equipment leases; and centralized sourcing of products and services, such as bulk procurement of trucks and accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.