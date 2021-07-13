Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.90 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $2,469,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.