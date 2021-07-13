Connacht Asset Management LP Buys 55,154 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connacht Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Eagle Bancorp worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. 1,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

