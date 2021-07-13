Connacht Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lemonade by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

