Connacht Asset Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $467,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 8,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

