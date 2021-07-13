Connacht Asset Management LP Invests $1.91 Million in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,535. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $335.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.