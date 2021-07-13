Connectome (CNTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,731.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $78,656.97 and approximately $226,731.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Connectome has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00878612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

