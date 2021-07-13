Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STZ.B opened at $226.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.95. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

