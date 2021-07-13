ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 10,191 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76.

WISH opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.