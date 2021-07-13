Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Sells $718,600.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $718,600.00.

CLR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. 927,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,011. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

