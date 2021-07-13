Contrasting Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 2.18 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -25.84 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion 0.11 -$1.77 billion N/A N/A

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -16.13% N/A -3.04% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 0 7 0 3.00 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus price target of $22.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a fleet of 86 aircraft. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, travel agency, and loyalty program services. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

