Contrasting Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) & ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landcadia Holdings III and ToughBuilt Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00 ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Landcadia Holdings III presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. ToughBuilt Industries has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.69%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than Landcadia Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and ToughBuilt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries -41.02% -55.19% -44.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landcadia Holdings III and ToughBuilt Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries $39.43 million 1.46 -$17.35 million N/A N/A

ToughBuilt Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings III beats ToughBuilt Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

