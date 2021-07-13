Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.88 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.86.

CNVY stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $21,700,004.34. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

