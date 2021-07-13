Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Plans Dividend of $3.20

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.195 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Shares of CWPS opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Conwest Associates has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.48.

Conwest Associates Company Profile

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

