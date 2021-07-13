CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Acquires 3,000 Shares

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.
CORR opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.48.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
