CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Acquires 3,000 Shares

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

CORR opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

