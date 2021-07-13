Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $220.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

